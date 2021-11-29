Dial 112 to report cyber crime in Karnataka

Police are trying to make the number available 24x7

By the end of January 2022, citizens in Karnataka can dail 112 to report cyber crime 24x7. At present, helpline of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (155260) of the Ministry of Home Affairs is available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“We are working on co-locating 112 with 15520 and make the service of reporting cyber crime 24X7. In another two months, people across Karnataka can call 112 to immediately report cyber crime,” Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood told The Hindu.

Mr. Sood said the Karnataka Police strongly believes in ‘CIR (Cyber Information Report) before FIR (First Information Report)’ by which they want to drastically cut down the time gap between the offence and reporting of the same to the police. “We are bringing about a paradigm shift to adopt victim-oriented approach for cyber crime,” he said.

“As it is critical to provide treatment for an ailing patient in the golden hour, in cyber crimes, it is important to act quickly to stop transfer of money that is siphoned off through cyber fraud,” Mr. Sood said.

Since December 2020, the Bengaluru police has been receiving cyber crime complaints on (phone number) 112. In the last 11 months, the city police stopped transfer of nearly ₹70 crore belonging to around 7,000 people.

The centralised number (112) is available across Karnataka. On an average, 60,000 calls are being received every day seeking assistance for crime, accident or other emergencies. Mr. Sood said they will shortly commence training of personnel handling 112 in registering CIRs.

How the crime helpline works

When people call 155260 (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs) to report cyber crime, the details are entered in the portal and immediately shared with the bank concerned that acts to temporarily stop transfer of funds. A unique ID is then sent as an SMS to the complainant, who uses it to access the portal and provide more details. This information goes to the police station concerned where an FIR is registered.

All the police stations in Karnataka have been mapped on the portal, Mr. Sood said.