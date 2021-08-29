‘Dial 112’: Police focus on women’s safety in Mangaluru

This is part of efforts to raise awareness about service among people

As part of efforts to make people aware about the ‘Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System’ (ERSS) in the city, the Mangaluru city police on Saturday focused on women safety issues while addressing calls made to ERSS.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioners of Police, and other officers were in the ERSS vehicles that attended to calls made between 8 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

After Olympian Poovamma flagged off the initiative at the office of Police Commissioner, Mr. Kumar and other officers visited the Athena Hospital where a group of women nursing students and hospital staff were waiting to hear about 112. “Is it a new system launched today,” a hospital staff member asked a police officer.

Mr. Kumar replied that the ‘Dial 112’ had been working at the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate area since December 2020 and it can be used to seek assistance for all emergency situations. He then made a staff member to dial 112 which made the police arrive at the spot within three minutes of the call. “Our response time is about 15 minutes,” he added.

Similar awareness activity was held at the nursing institute in Ullal where Mr. Shankar asked nursing students, who are mostly from Kerala, to seek help of 112 when they are in distress.

“Unlike language issue you would face while speaking with those in police station, there will be no such issue for seeking help by dialling 112,” he told students, and asked them to freely report about harassment and other problems they encounter in the city.

A short awareness programme was also held at the Karnataka Polytechnic. Mr. Dinesh Kumar held awareness programmes in Surathkal, Panambur, Moodbidri, and Bajpe police station limits.

The police addressed 47 calls made to ERSS and nearly 200 calls made to police officers. One among them was call by an elderly ex-serviceman and his wife from Ullal, who had problems with their neighbour. The overall response time was 12 minutes.

Earlier, at a formal function, Ms. Poovamma lauded the city police’s initiative and said such a measure would give confidence for women to move freely in cities. More girls should take part in sports, which is also a good career option.

Apart from 19 ERSS vehicles, 13 police control room vehicles, seven highway patrol vehicles, three vehicle interceptors, and 24 jeeps of police inspectors were involved in the ERSS awareness drive.