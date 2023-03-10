ADVERTISEMENT

Diabetes camp in Bunder on Sunday

March 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Yenepoya Speciality Hospital, Kodialbail, in association with Department of Community Medicine of Yenepoya Medical College, will hold a diabetes check-up camp at the Urban Public Health Centre, off Azizuddin Road, in Bunder, on Sunday, March 12. The camp will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m..

In a press release, the hospital said as part of the camp there will be full-fledged screening for the early detection of diabetes and also expert advice regarding treatment. Endocrinologist Srikrishna Acharya will be available for consultation during the camp. Facilities namely GRBS, HBA1c and RBS blood tests will be available. A privilege card will also be issued for further treatment..

The camp is open to the public. For registration contact 8861219155, 7619274085 and 9008518855 (Diabetic Clinic).

