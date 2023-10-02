DHFL directed to refund EMI collected after cancellation of housing loan

October 02, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) to return, with 8% interest, the two EMIs which were collected after rejecting the home loan application of a 40-year-old resident of Mangala Nagar Layout in Mangaluru.

The commission, in its judgment on September 25, directed the DHFL to pay the complainant C. Maharaja a sum of ₹1.26 lakh with 8% interest per annum from the date of complaint (July 7, 2020) till realisation of the amount. The commission further directed DHFL to pay ₹10,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 as litigation expenses.

Mr. Maharaja had applied for a loan to buy a land with residential building. He paid a little over ₹1 lakh as processing and administration charges, following which DHFL issued revised letter of offer-cum-acceptance on August 21, 2018. Though the loan was sanctioned, the loan amount was not released as the seller of property did not produce original title deeds of the property to the bank.

The complainant on October 31, 2018, wrote to the DHFL for cancellation of disbursement of loan. He later asked DHFL for returning the processing charges and also the two EMIs he had paid. As the financial institution did not return the amount, Mr. Maharaja approached the District Consumer Commission.

In the judgment, the commission, comprising judicial member K. Prakash, lady member H.G. Sharadamma, and member P.V. Lingaraju, said the transaction of selling the property had been cancelled between seller and buyer. Hence Mr. Maharaja is not entitled for return of processing fee.

After cancelling sanction of loan, it is the duty of the banker to refund the EMIs (₹62,441) for September and October, 2018. This is gross negligence on the part of banker, for which Mr. Maharaja has suffered mental and physical stress, the commission said.

In another case, the District Consumer Commission, in its judgment on September 26, said it does not have jurisdiction to hear complaints related to electricity charges.

M. Kushalppa, 50, a resident of Peraje village of Bantwal taluk, filed a complaint before the commission questioning Mescom over the issuance of bill of ₹47,112, on October 15, 2020, for his residential house. This bill was issued even after he pointed out a technical fault in the electricity meter, Mr. Kushalappa said in his complaint.

The commission said the complaint can be redressed only by the appellate authority or adjudicating officer as per Section 145 of Electricity Act, 2003.

The consumer commission can only redress grievances with regard to matters that come within the meaning of service as defined under Section 7 (2) or compliant as defined under Section 2 (6) of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the District Commission said.

