Dheemkita Yakshagana Kendra to get Vishwesha Tirtha award

Alva’s Dheemkita Yakshagana Kendra of Moodbidri has been selected for this year’s Shri Vishwesha Tirtha award, which is given by Udupi’s Yakshagana Kalaranga.

In a press release, the Alva’s Group of Institutions said the Yakshagana Kendra has been training students in Tenkutittu and Badagatittu Yakshagana forms.

Apart from training students to stage Yakshaganas, they are trained in singing and other aspects of ‘Mummela’ and ‘Himmela’ of Yakshaganas.

Since the last four years, the kendra has been conducting two-year diploma course for which students receive a monthly stipend of ₹500.

The Kalaranga will present the award during a function at Udupi Mutt’s Rajangana on November 28. Paryaya Admar Mutt seer Ishapriya Tirtha Swami and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt will participate in the function. The award comes with a cash award of ₹50,000 and a citation, the release added.