Dharmasthala’s Shaurya Emergency Response Teams now active in 53 taluks affected by rains

Shree Dharmasthala Shaurya Emergency Response Teams of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) engaged in relief and rescue work at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada during the recent torrential rains. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 08, 2022 17:28 IST

The idea of Shaurya, as emergency teams that could lend a helping hand locally during any calamity as well as to render other social services, was conceived by Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project has trained over 8,600 volunteers in relief, rescue and life saving skills

With different government agencies working to mitigate the woes brought on by the current monsoon across the state, the Shree Dharmasthala Shaurya Emergency Response Teams trained by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) have joined hands to undertake over 2,300 different rescue and relief operations.

The idea of Shaurya, as emergency teams that could lend a helping hand locally during any calamity as well as to render other social services, was conceived by Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade. While teams across the state have nearly 8,640 trained members so far, the SKDRDP plans to raise the numbers to at least 20,000 in the coming days, said Project Executive Director L.H. Manjunath.

Mr. Manjunath said the teams were active in 53 taluks that were severely hit by torrential rains and their consequent impact, helping government agencies to address sea erosion, landslides, road connectivity, crop loss and other such issues. The members work with NDRF, SDRF, fire and emergency services, police and local people during these emergencies, he said.

Emergency response works

Members rushed to the rescue of those affected by flood and landslide in Kodagu, Belagavi, Bagalakote, Bhatkal, Byndoor, Sullia, Kadaba and other areas that were severely hit by torrential rains. Volunteers also helped agencies in moving affected people to relief centres, taking injured persons to hospitals, removing tree logs, restoring road connectivity, burying dead cattle, cleaning water-logged houses, building foot bridges and other emergency response works, Mr. Manjunath said.

Some of the major rescue and relief operations carried out this monsoon included clearing of vented dams and bridges (347 instances), removing trees fallen on roads (684), cleaning damaged/ water-logged houses (261), restoration of roads (218) and rescue of snakes (183), among others.

Volunteers help in moving affected people to relief centres, taking injured to hospitals, removing tree logs, restoring road connectivity, building foot bridges and other emergency response works. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rescue equipment

The project has provided rescue equipment worth ₹2 lakh to Shaurya teams in every taluk. Teams members have been trained in rescue operations and life-saving skills by NDRF and SDRF personnel. The project has set also apart an annual budget of ₹1 crore for Shaurya teams that have handled over 21,600 instances in the last two years, said Vivek. V. Pais, the project’s regional director .

Helpline numbers

Helplines have been made operational by the project for relief and rescue operations in different districts. Residents of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts may call 9901321186; Dharawad, Haveri, Belagavi, Gokak and Chikkodi (8277237882); Koppal, Gadag, Ballari, Hosapete, Raichur and Bagalakote (7899692619); Chitradurga, Jagaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere (8971079892); Hassan (9449903757); Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru (9449365931) and residents of remaining districts may call 9686527633 during emergencies.

The teams were active in 53 taluks that were severely hit by torrential rains and their consequent impact and working along with government agencies. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT