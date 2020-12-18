Mangaluru

Dharmasthala Yakshagana troupe to begin tour today

The Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Krupaposhita Yakshagana Mandali, which is more than a century old, will commence on Friday its annual Tirugata (tour), presenting Bayalata (open air theatre show) in various districts.

It will present short duration shows from 7 p.m. to midnight in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts and in Kasaragod of Kerala.

The troupe began its shows for this season in Dharmasthala itself on November 19. After being stationed in Dharmasthala for one month, till December 17, the mela will launch its season’s tour that will go on till May 23, 2021. All the shows will be Seve Bayalatas. The troupe will end its tour by returning to Dharmasthala.

