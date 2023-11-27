Dharmasthala to host Laksha Deepotsava from December 8 to 12

November 27, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Laksha Deepotsava celebrations along with the Sarva Dharma Sammelana and Sahitya Sammelana will be organised at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala from December 8 to 12.

A statement from the kshetra here said orator and scholar Gururaj Karjagi will inaugurate the 90th session of Sarva Dharma Sammelana at 5 p.m. on December 11 while Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swami will preside over the event. Supreme Court Advocate M.R. Venkatesh and head of Vibhu Academy, Bengaluru, Mohammed Gouse Havaldar will deliver religious discourses. Anuradha Vikranth and team from Bengaluru render dance ballet from 8.30 pm.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath will inaugurate the 91st session of the Sahitya Sammelana at 5 p.m. on December 12 that would be presided over by eminent Gamaki A.V. Prasanna from Bengaluru. Retired professor from Honnavar Shripad Shetty, theatre personality from Bengaluru Prakash Belavadi and writer Ajakkala Girish Bhat from Bantwal will deliver talks. Vidushi Archana Punyesh and team from Jathin Nritya Academy, Bengaluru, would present cultural programmes from 8.30 pm.

The Laksha Deepotsava celebrations would begin with the inauguration of the State-level exhibition at the High School premises on December 8 at 10.30 a.m. by Puttur Sub Division Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan. Various cultural programmes would be organised at the Exhibition venue from 6 pm every day. Music director Gurukiran and team would present song and dance programmes at the Amritavarshini Auditorium from 7 p.m. on December 10.

The lighting of traditional lamps for the Laksha Deepotsava would start from the midnight of December 12. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation would operate special buses from different parts of the state during the occasion.

