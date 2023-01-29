Dharmasthala student attempts suicide over video exposure threat

January 29, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 19 year-old college student, from Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, allegedly tried to commit suicide, after he was threatened with the exposure of a video, featuring him, on January 24.

The victim, a resident of Dharmasthala and a student in a Belthangady college, told the police on Saturday that he came into contact with an unknown person on Instagram a fortnight ago. The person called him and told him that he had a personal video of the student and demanded ₹11,000 for not releasing, said the police.

According to the police, the student reportedly sought time till January 23 to arrange for the money, but he could not do so.

Scared that the video will be made public, the student allegedly consumed poison on January 24 afternoon, said the police.

He was initially taken to a private hospital in Ujire and later to the district Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. He is presently undergoing treatment as an in-patient, said the police.

The Dharmasthala police have registered a case of extortion and prohibition of electronic voyeurism under Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act respectively against the unknown person and are investigating.

(Those in distress and having suicidal symptoms can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)