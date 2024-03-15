Dharmasthala Rural Development Project receives ISO 27001 certification

March 15, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

NQA Global on Friday, March 15, presented the ISO 27001 certification to Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) after examining the functioning of the project under 114 parameters.

Presenting the certificate at a programme in Dharmasthala, NQA India General Manager C.K. Aamardeep said the certifying agency had gone through the working of SKDRDP in the fields of transparency, efficiency in working, project management, preparation of reports and their sage and such other fields during 2023.

After being satisfied with the standards adopted at the SKDRDP, NQA has decided to issue the certification, which would be in vogue for the next three years, he said. Mr. Amardeep said the certification enhances the image of SKDRDP, particularly among banks, thereby enhancing financial transactions. Members of self help groups affiliated to the project too could expect improved services, he said.

Receiving the certificate, project chairman and Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said the Sri Kshetra has adapted to technology everywhere, temples, offices, and all sections of the project. Beneficiaries of welfare schemes too were using technology for their transactions. Mr. Heggade said technology should become one’s servant and not the boss. At the same time, one should remain humane and not be influenced by technology.

SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said the project was getting banking, insurance, and other government services at the doorsteps of over 55 lakh members through technology. The project feels proud to obtain ISO certification after following all the guidelines to maintain transparency and efficiency in its work. Mr. Manjunath noted that the project has developed the best technology for the registration of its members. Any financial transaction done by a member thus gets recorded and reaches the institutions concerned.

Hemavathi V. Heggade, Project Chief Operating Officer Anil Kumar and others were present.