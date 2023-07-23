Dharmasthala Rural Development Project provides honourary teachers to 1,000 government schools

July 23, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-governmental organisation, has provided honourary teachers to over 1,000 government schools across Karnataka during 2023-24 to tide over the shortage of teachers under its Jnana Deepa Shikshana scheme.

SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath said the appointments were made on the directions of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade. The scheme was introduced about three decades ago to improve basic amenities and infrastructure in government schools. Mr. Heggade wanted to eliminate rural backwardness caused by inequality in education in urban and rural areas.

Besides engaging in teaching activities, the honourary teachers also visit houses of parents whose children between 6 and 14 years have dropped out of schools, to coax them to send them back to schools. The idea is to ensure they complete at least the Class 10. The teachers also get involved in organising various activities in schools to make them centres of attraction for students, Mr. Manjunath said.

Of the 1,000 schools that are provided with guest teachers, 276 are single-teacher schools, Mr. Manjunath noted. The Jnana Deepa scheme helps with school infrastructure including classrooms, restrooms, playgrounds, school compound, electrification, drinking water, open-air theatre, desks and benches, etc. Since its inception, the SKDRDP has spent ₹49.7 crore under the scheme while ₹13.67 crore was spent towards honourarium for guest teachers.

Jnana Deepa teachers are provided to schools that have severe imbalance of student to teacher ratio with a view to prevent students from being deprived of education.