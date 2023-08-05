Dharmasthala police book case against persons who misbehaved with Soujanya’s kin in Mangaluru

August 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dharmasthala police on Saturday, August 5, booked persons who misbehaved with Kusumavati, the mother of 17-year-old rape and murder victim Soujanya and allegedly attempted to assault Kusumavati’s son Jayaram at a public event in Ujire on Friday.

Kusumavati and her son Jayaram had been to convention organised by Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunatha Swami Bhakta Vrinda demanding re-investigation of the case and arrest of the real accused in the murder of the girl in 2011. The convention was also to condemn allegation made against Dharmasthala and family of Veerendra Heggade, the Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, in connection with the case.

Having waited for a while below the stage, Kusumavati and Jayaram tried to go up the stage around noon. There was a commotion and one Mahavir Jain and few others were caught on television threatening and misbehaving with Kusumavati and her son.

“We have given images of the incident to the police and sought action against the persons who have misbehaved and threatened my sister and her son,” Soujanya’s uncle Vittala Gowda told The Hindu.

The Dharmasthala police registered the compliant of Kusumavati under Sections 341, 354 and 323 of Indian Penal Code.

