Dharmasthala lakshadeepotsava to begin from November 19

The lakshadeepotsava celebrations will kick start at Dharmasthala from November 19 and will go on till November 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sarva dharma and sahitya sammelanas which are part of lakshadeepotsava since 1933 will be held on November 22 and November 23, respectively. The 90th session of the sammelanas will be held this year.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will inaugurate the sarva dharma sammelana at 5 p.m. Scholar and advocate M.R. Sathyanarayana of Shivamogga will preside over this session. Later there will be a jugalbandi of violin and veena by R. Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh, respectively.

Award-winning director P. Sheshadri will inaugurate the sahitya sammelana on November 23 at 5 p.m. Scholar H. V. Nagaraja Rao will preside over it. It will be followed by a music performance by Ricky Kej, a multi-Grammy winning music composer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hosta Katte Utsava and Kere Katte Utsava will be held on November 19 and November 20, respectively. The lalithakalagosti on November 21 will feature nagaswara recital, dance by Bhargavi Arts and Dance Academy, Udupi and a presentation of Swati Tirunal’s Ramayana by artistes of Natya Kalanivas, Hassan. The lalitodyana utsava will also be held on the same day.

The Kanchi Marukatte Utsava and Gouri Maru Katte Utsava will be held on November 22 and November 23 and Samavasarana pooje will be performed on November 24.

The exhibition will be held from November 19 to November 23. Various cultural programmes will be held in the venue of the exhibition on every evening, according to Satheeshchandra S, secretary of the reception committee.