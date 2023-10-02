Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat to intensify effort to ban single-use plastic

October 02, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat announced on Monday that it will intensify efforts to ban the use of single-use plastic in Dharmasthala town and other areas in the panchayat.

Dharmasthala is among the five places in the State, including Mangaluru, selected by State government for creating an effective model for tackling single-use plastic. The State government barred usage of single-use plastic in 2006.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh told The Hindu that since the announcement by the State government, the Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat held meetings with all stakeholders and decided to put the ban in practice.

“Since the start of cleanliness campaign in the panchayat a fortnight ago, there is no use of single-use plastic items,” Dr. Anandh said. The gram panchayat has decided to keep up this momentum, he added.

Jaya, president of Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat, said it is a challenge for the panchayat to sustain the ban in Dharmasthala, a pilgrimage centre visited by people from across the State.

“With the cooperation from all stakeholders, we can do it,” Ms. Jaya said with confidence. She said the panchayat has a good system of collecting wet and dry waste. The wet waste was being converted into organic manure and sold, she said.

Speaking at the Gandhi Jayanthi function in Dharmasthala, pattadhikari of Shrikshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade said barring use of plastic bags and other single-use plastic items will be a way of following ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who was committed to cleanliness.

