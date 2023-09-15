DGCA renews aerodrome licence of Mangaluru International Airport till September 15, 2028

September 15, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the aerodrome licence of Mangaluru International Airport.

The renewed licence effective from September 16, 2023, will be valid for a period of five years, up to September 15, 2028. The validity of the current aerodrome licence issued on March 16, 2022, ended on September 15, 2023. The airport received the renewed licence on September 12.

The DGCA had initially granted aerodrome licence to Mangaluru International Airport Ltd, that operates Mangaluru International Airport on September 16, 2021, for a six-month period up to March 15, 2022.

The civil aviation regulator subsequently extended the same for a further 18 months from March 16, 2022, up to September 15, 2023.

“The latest renewal has seen DGCA do so for a five-year period,” a release from the airport quoted its spokesperson of having said.

Issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the licence is a key document for the airport operator. The licence signifies that the aerodrome meets the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue, and firefighting as per the civil aviation regulator’s Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) section.

“The licence gives the airport operator complete management of the airport as per the concession agreement,” the spokesperson added.

The airport is committed to ensuring top priority to safe operation in all weather conditions. This is also in line with the airport’s Vision 2025 which is set to make the airport the safest through state-of-the-art infrastructure and secure using the most advanced technology, a release from the airport said.

