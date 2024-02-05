Devotees trekking to Dharmasthala through forest roads will be checked for plastics, says Eshwar Khandre

February 05, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre said Forest Department personnel will henceforth prevent devotees from carrying plastic while they trek to Dharmasthala through forest roads during the Maha Shivaratri.

Speaking after launching the “Single-use plastic-free Dharmasthala” board in Dharmastala on Monday, February 5, the Minister said a large number of devotees trek through forest areas on Charmadi and Shiradi Ghats to reach Dharmasthala during the Shivaratri. These devotees have been found throwing plastic water bottles, tea cups and carry bags in the forest area which poses danger to wild animals.

“We will post personnel at the point of the forest entry point to check devotees for plastic items. We will take all necessary steps to ensure that our forests are not affected by plastic,” he said. Destruction of forests and degradation of nature is a global concern. Sustainable development can happen if the nature is preserved. People should take a pledge to stop the use of single-use plastic products, which causing great harm to our environment.

Pattadhikari of Sree Kshetra Dharmasthala, D. Veerendra Heggade said people should be more environment conscious and stop using single-use plastic products.

Visits Kukke Subrahmanya

Earlier, Mr. Khandre went for darshan at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple. The Minister then visited the entry to Kumaraparvata Peak, which recently saw a large number of trekkers waiting to climb the peak. The forest officers said entry to the peak has been temporarily closed. The Minister directed officials to have an online system for booking trekking slots and asked officers to make drinking water arrangements for trekkers.

In the meeting with officials about a forest fire in Kukke Subrahmanya, the Minister said with a shortfall of rain, there were more chances of forest fire. He asked officials to be more vigilant to prevent damage to forests due to fire. The Minister then visited Salumarada Timmakka Tree park and witnessed street play on forest protection.

The Minister heard the problems of residents of Kollamogru and neighbouring villages from wild elephants and guars, and their other issues concerning the Forest Department, in the ‘Grama Vastavya’ programme organised by Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists Union.

