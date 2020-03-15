Devotees told to defer visit to Kollur temple by a week

The executive officer of Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district has urged the devotees to defer their visit to the temple for a week in the backdrop of COVID-19.

Arvind S., executive officer of the temple, told The Hindu that he had put a notice on Saturday urging the devotees planning to come to the temple to defer their visit by one week, as a precautionary measure owing to COVID-19.

Devotees not just from different parts of the State, but also other States most notably Kerala visited the temple. The request to defer visit by a week was because of COVID-19 cases being reported from different parts of the country, he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued here on Saturday, Pradeep Kurdekar, Udupi tahsildar, said the annual ‘jathre’ or fair and ‘mahotsava’ or festival of the Sri Mahatobhara Anantha Padmanabha Temple in Perdoor would be held in a simple manner restricted only to religious rituals in the backdrop of COVID-19 disease in the State and in the interest of public health. There would be no shops, stalls, plays, Yakshagana performances and other entertainment programmes.

A couple of malls were functioning here on Saturday morning as they had not received orders for closure from the local authorities. The administration then issued orders and these malls later closed shutters in the afternoon.