Devotees to get a feel of touching Ram’s feet at Janmabhoomi

18 November 2020 01:35 IST

The Ram Temple is likely to be ready in about three-and-a-half years, says Pejawar seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha

Devotees who will bow down to pay their obeisances after a perambulation in the upcoming the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will get a feel as if they are touching the feet of Lord Ram, of course, with the use of technology. Also, the deity will be placed in such a way that on Rama Navami day, the Sun’s rays will fall on it, said Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, who is a member of the Sri Rama Janm Bhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, here on Tuesday.

The seer said that these suggestions were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and these will be given effect to. While the Department of Science and Technology has been entrusted to work on 3D technology that will give one the feel of touching Lord Ram’s feet, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has been tasked with a study on how to place the idol so as the Sun’s rays touches it.

The seer, who recently returned after attending a meeting of the trust in Ayodhya, told reporters that at present the work of levelling land was on. The work on measuring the holding capacity of the land, which is an important part of the construction, will be taken up next. “The soil there is very loose. We need to go about 200 feet below and have a solid foundation for the temple. The temple is likely to be ready in about three-and-a-half years,” he said. Experts in temple architecture from across the country will be involved, he said.

Larsen & Toubro will construct the temple, while Tata Consultancy will review the construction work. Architects from across the country have been called to submit to the trust by November 27 their ideas.

After Makara Sankranti, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will take up a 15-day drive to collect donation ranging between ₹ 10 and ₹ 2,000 for construction of the temple. the Trust will shortly open a bank account to which devotees may transfer their donation.