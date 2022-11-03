Devotees decide to take out march to Kateel temple over decision to shorten Yakshagana shows

They will pray before Sri Durgaparameshwari seeking reversal of the temple committee decision and restore all-night performances

A section of Yakshagana lovers and devotees of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple will take out a march to the temple on Sunday to express their unhappiness over the temple management committee’s decision to adopt time-bound Yakshagana performances, a deviation from all-night performances.

The march, “Kateelammanede Bhaktara Nade”, has been called by Sri Kateel Yaksha Seva Samanvaya Samiti. The march will start at Sri Sharada Shakti Kendra in Bajpe at 8.30 a.m. “We will all go to the temple and pray to the almighty for restoration of all-night Yakshagana performances,” a member of the samiti Ashok Krishnapura told reporters here on Thursday.

Mr. Krishnapura said that the decision of the temple management to stop the traditional all-night Yakshagana performances by Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali and switch over to time-bound shows from this month has hurt many devotees.

“Performances by the six troupes of the mandali are different as they are arranged for by devotees as a form of seva to Durgaparameshwari. It is also believed that the almighty leaves the temple in the night after all pujas to bless devotees gathered at the performances, where devotees accept prasada when Yakshagana ends in the morning. This traditional belief will be affected by the time-bound performances,” he said.

P. Sudhakar Kamath, another member of the samiti, said that offerings made by devotees for staging Yakshagana is for the all-night performances and it is not for time-bound shows. “Temple management has failed to respect sentiments of devotees and unilaterally decided to shorten Yakshagana performances,” Mr. Kamath said and added that the decision has come as a surprise at time when many Yakshagana Melas have continued with the tradition of staging all-night Yakshaganas. The State government should make an exception for troupes of the mandali and restore all-night Yakshagana shows.

In August, the century-old Yakshagana troupe Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali decided that from November, the six troupes of the mandali will stage Yakshagana shows between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. only. The temple management committee said that the decision has come in view of a government circular issued in May 2022 disallowing the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. “Devi Mahatme”, which is about Goddess Durgaparameshwari, is a much sought-after Yakshagana Prasanga of these troupes.