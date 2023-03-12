Devotees celebrate the 60th Vardhanthi of Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami

March 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Trustee Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami on Sunday, said one’s life becomes complete when one lives for others.

The seer was responding to felicitations by devotees to mark his 60th Vardhanthi (birthday) at the Muchlakodu Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi. Just as a boat ferries people across water, one should ensure his or her life is of help to others.

The Guruvandana and Suvarna Pushpabhisheka programmes started with Dhanvantari and Viraja Homas seeking the well-being of the seer by Vedamurthy Ramakrishna Thanthri and Vidwan Lakshminarayana Thanthri. Special abhisheka pooja was performed to Lord Subrahmanya. After the seer participated in the Poornahuthi, he performed pooja to the mutt’s Pattada Devaru (presiding deity) Sri Rama Vittala and received the Bhiksha (donations).

Vidwan Raghottamacharya Nagasampige and Vidwan Venkateshacharya Kulkarni delivered the felicitation address at the Guru Vandana after Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli rendered the introductory address. MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, actor Malavika Avinash, fishermen leader Yashpal Suvarna, educationist M.B. Puranik, social entrepreneur Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, the seers’ personal assistants Vishnumurthy Acharya, Krishna Bhat, Subrahmanya Acharya and others were present.