Development works under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme start at Subrahmanya Road station

November 30, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mysuru Division of South Western Railway (SWR) has commenced the development works of Subrahmanya Road railway station (SBHR) at an estimated cost of ₹22.97 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Located at Nettana village in Kadaba taluk and located about 12 km from pilgrimage centre Kukke Subrahmanya, SBHR predominantly caters to the travelling needs of pilgrims visiting Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, and Southadka in Dakshina Kannada district.

Thousands of pilgrims make use of the station travelling by Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Murdeshwar-Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction/ Karwar-Yeshwantpur and Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Express trains every day.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Mysuru Division J. Lohiteshwara told The Hindu that the division plans to complete the development works before next June.

The station building facade would be improved keeping the existing theme that replicates the Kukke temple style.

The concourse area would be expanded to hold more people with separate waiting rooms for men and women. Considering pilgrims need the facility for short stay, the SWR would also provide retiring rooms and dormitory facilities at the Station building, he said.

Besides, all the existing passenger amenities would be refurbished including replacement of flooring on the platforms. Platform shelters for PF 1 and 2 would be provided on the entire length of platforms.

A 12m wide foot overbridge would be provided connecting PF 1 and 2, besides provision for two escalators and one lift for the hassle free movement of passengers, Mr. Lihiteshwara said.

These facilities would be of much help for differently-abled and elderly passengers.

On the exterior of the station building, separate lanes will be provided for autorickshaws and buses that ply between the temple town and the station.

While the approach road will be improved, it would have an entry arch at the junction with Uppinangady-Kukke Subrahmanya Road.

Welcoming the move, Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Railway Users’ Forum member Prasad Nettana said the development works would enhance facilities to the travelling public.

He said the forum, under organiser Sudarshan Puttur, had been demanding enhanced facilities at SBHR, which was being realised now.