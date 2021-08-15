Development work between Clock Tower and Hampankatta to be completed in two months: Kamath

Development works, including lighting, taken up by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) on the Clock Tower- A B Shetty Circle-Rao and Rao Circle- Clock Tower road stretch will be completed in another two months, said Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and Mayor Premanand Shetty on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after reviewing progress of the works on the stretch on Saturday, Mr. Kamath said the wide pavements on the either sides of the circular road stretch will have street lights to properly illuminate the road and the pavement. Roofs of the bus shelters on the stretch between Clock Tower and A.B. Shetty Circle will be altered to provide better shade to commuters during heavy rains.

Facility to park about six autorickshaws will be provided near the mini-Vidhana Soudha to help elderly persons coming for property registrations.

Mr. Kamath said the new clock tower will be illuminated in a better way to give new feel. Mr. Shetty said junction improvement works will be taken up at A.B. Shetty Circle, St. Bank Circle and Rao and Rao Circle.

MSCL Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra and other MSCL officials accompanied Mr. Kamath and Mr. Shetty during their visit to the Clock Tower.

They visited Bunder area where the MSCL has taken up the work of laying underground drainage pipeline and restoration of several interior roads.

Mr. Kamath asked officials to take up restoration of some additional interior roads in the area that are in a bad shape.