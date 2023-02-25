ADVERTISEMENT

Development, welfare activities of double-engine government will bring BJP back to power in State: MLC Tejaswini Gowda

February 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP party workers raising slogans at a conference of BJP women workers at T V Ramana Pai Convention Centre, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA, D. Vedavyas Kamath speaking in a conference of BJP women workers at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The development and welfare activities by the ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP both at the Centre and in State will help the party retain power in Karnataka, said BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda here on Saturday.

BJP leader Tejaswini Gowda at a conference of BJP women workers at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Speaking at a convention of women BJP workers of Mangaluru City South Constituency organised by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Ms. Gowda said that the BJP Government in the State worked for the welfare of all communities and carried out development works in all 224 Assembly constituencies.

The Union government acted diligently and ensured development of the country in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who provided rice and other grains at for free to 80 crore poor persons under Anna Bhagya scheme. He also provided free gas cylinders to ensure that cooking of food at home. He also arranged clean drinking water to many houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Women know who has worked for their welfare. It is only through BJP that such growth graph of Karnataka and India will continue to go up,” she said. Ms. Gowda asked women BJP workers to strive hard in the next two months and ensure victory of over 150 party candidates in the ensuing Assembly elections.

MLC Pratap Simha Nayak said votes cast in favour of BJP had not gone waste as the party had brought drastic changes for betterment of the State and of the country. Success in the ensuing Assembly election will lay solid foundation for good performance of the party in the 2024 Parliament election, he said.

Listing out development works and welfare programmes carried out by the BJP Government in the State, Mr. Kamath said people cannot expect such work from the Congress government that, the MLA said, supports people associated with terrorist activities.

Asking people to re-elect him and give him another chance to serve people for another five year term, Mr. Kamath said party workers should work towards formation of a stable BJP government in the State.

A group of party workers performing ‘Chende’ at a conference of BJP women workers at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Bangles being distributed to party workers at a conference of BJP women workers at T.V. Ramana Pai Convention Centre, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US