Development, welfare activities of double-engine government will bring BJP back to power in State: MLC Tejaswini Gowda

February 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The development and welfare activities by the ‘double-engine’ government of the BJP both at the Centre and in State will help the party retain power in Karnataka, said BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda here on Saturday.

Speaking at a convention of women BJP workers of Mangaluru City South Constituency organised by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Ms. Gowda said that the BJP Government in the State worked for the welfare of all communities and carried out development works in all 224 Assembly constituencies.

The Union government acted diligently and ensured development of the country in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who provided rice and other grains at for free to 80 crore poor persons under Anna Bhagya scheme. He also provided free gas cylinders to ensure that cooking of food at home. He also arranged clean drinking water to many houses.

“Women know who has worked for their welfare. It is only through BJP that such growth graph of Karnataka and India will continue to go up,” she said. Ms. Gowda asked women BJP workers to strive hard in the next two months and ensure victory of over 150 party candidates in the ensuing Assembly elections.

MLC Pratap Simha Nayak said votes cast in favour of BJP had not gone waste as the party had brought drastic changes for betterment of the State and of the country. Success in the ensuing Assembly election will lay solid foundation for good performance of the party in the 2024 Parliament election, he said.

Listing out development works and welfare programmes carried out by the BJP Government in the State, Mr. Kamath said people cannot expect such work from the Congress government that, the MLA said, supports people associated with terrorist activities.

Asking people to re-elect him and give him another chance to serve people for another five year term, Mr. Kamath said party workers should work towards formation of a stable BJP government in the State.