Development projects in Karnataka have come to a standstill, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

December 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - MANGALURU

Leader of the Opposition designate in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday that development projects have come to a standstill after the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah came to power in Karnataka six months ago.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, after he was nominated the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Poojary said that he will work jointly with the party State president B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok to return the BJP to power in the State. The immediate priority of the party is to win the Lok Sabha elections in the State, he said adding that the BJP will go to the people by highlighting the failures of the Congress government.

Mr. Poojary, who has been elected to the Council for the fourth time since 2009, said that he will manage the responsibility entrusted by the party with all conviction. “I have understood the challenges of discharging duty as the Leader of the Opposition,” he said adding that his earlier experience as the Leader of the Opposition in the council will come in handy. He had also worked as the Floor Leader of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Poojary said that the BJP has empowered all sections of people in the party.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s announcement that the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms will be withdrawn, Mr. Poojary said that the Chief Minister changed his statement later by stating that the government is contemplating such a move. It showed that the government has become a “nest of confusion.”

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has indulged in appeasement politics by overruling the verdict of the court in the matter relating to ban on wearing hijab,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s politics is not inclusive but exclusive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.