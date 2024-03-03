ADVERTISEMENT

Development projects in Karnataka have come to a standstill, claims BJP

March 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP alleged here on Sunday that development projects in the State under the Congress regime have come to a standstill.

Addressing presspersons, president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Satish Kumpala claimed that the MLAs have not got area development funds to take up new projects. “Since the State government rolled out its guarantee schemes, the financial condition of the State is in the doldrums. The government has no funds to take up new projects,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumpala claimed that even the guarantee schemes are not being implemented properly. For example, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of families are not getting ₹2,000 monthly incentive regularly, he alleged.

Since the government launched free travel facility in its buses for women, the government has withdrawn many buses from many regular routes thus causing inconvenience to commuters, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru, he said that the law and order situation in the State has collapsed. The government still has not been able to arrest the persons behind the blast, he said.

The Congress government has failed to perform on all fronts since it came to power last year. Employees in many government departments are not getting their salaries on-time, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US