Development projects in Karnataka have come to a standstill, claims BJP

March 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP alleged here on Sunday that development projects in the State under the Congress regime have come to a standstill.

Addressing presspersons, president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Satish Kumpala claimed that the MLAs have not got area development funds to take up new projects. “Since the State government rolled out its guarantee schemes, the financial condition of the State is in the doldrums. The government has no funds to take up new projects,” he alleged.

Mr. Kumpala claimed that even the guarantee schemes are not being implemented properly. For example, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of families are not getting ₹2,000 monthly incentive regularly, he alleged.

Since the government launched free travel facility in its buses for women, the government has withdrawn many buses from many regular routes thus causing inconvenience to commuters, he alleged.

Referring to the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru, he said that the law and order situation in the State has collapsed. The government still has not been able to arrest the persons behind the blast, he said.

The Congress government has failed to perform on all fronts since it came to power last year. Employees in many government departments are not getting their salaries on-time, he alleged.

