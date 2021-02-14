Developing a culture of entrepreneurship is the need of the hour: Mohandas Pai

T.V. Mohandas Pai

He delivers keynote address at a virtual meeting on entrepreneurial ecosystem

Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd. T.V. Mohandas Pai has said that developing a culture of entrepreneurship is the need of the hour.

He was delivering the keynote address at the virtual meet on “Promoting entrepreneurial ecosystem in Coastal Karnataka” on Friday.

Mr. Pai said that youngsters these days have a lot of potential and they must be encouraged to take up innovation and entrepreneurship. The youngsters can be inspired by organising a series of interactive sessions with successful founders of great companies.

He said that universities of the region must play a lead role in strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem by involving industry and all relevant stakeholders. Therefore, a common platform in the form of a consortium of universities and other stakeholders need to be developed.

Conducting a grand challenge through consortium can create a larger impact. University courses must focus on developing high-quality skills and hands-on experiences. A structured implementation of these measures would result in more than 10 unicorns from coastal Karnataka in the next 10 years, he said.

While inaugurating the meet, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), M.D. Venkatesh, stressed the need to develop regional economy by strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem beyond the boundaries of universities. He also emphasised on encouragement for entrepreneurship at home and even at the school level.

All vice-chancellors of regional universities, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mangaluru chapter, representatives from various departments of Union and State governments, president, Indian STEP and Business Incubator Association (ISBA), co-founders of leading companies of the region and CEOs of incubators of the region shared their views as panellists. The meet was attended by students, faculty, entrepreneurs, startups and industry professionals.

This meet was jointly organised by MAHE, Mangalore University, NITK Surathkal, Nitte (Deemed to be University), Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Srinivas University, CII Mangalore Chapter, and IKP, a release from MAHE said.