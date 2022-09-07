Develop Manipal’s Mannapalla as crafts village, Tourism Department told

The Deputy Commissioner suggested that Mannapalla should be developed on the lines of Delhi Haath, comprising weekly shandys, food stalls, crafts exhibition and other tourist attractions

The Deputy Commissioner suggested that Mannapalla should be developed on the lines of Delhi Haath, comprising weekly shandys, food stalls, crafts exhibition and other tourist attractions

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao directed tourism department officials in Udupi to chalk out plans to develop the Mannapalla locality in Manipal into a craft village to attract tourists on September 2, 2022.

Chairing the Udupi district tourism development committee meeting at the district office in Rajatadri, Manipal, Mr. Rao said Mannapalla should be developed on the lines of Delhi Haath comprising weekly shandys, food stalls, crafts exhibition and such other tourist attractions.

Plans for trekking, bicycle circuits

Asking officials to arrange training programmes in select villages to create awareness about eco-tourism, the DC said forest and tourism departments should work jointly on arranging trekking in forests in the district.

Bicycle circuits should be developed at the Padubidri and Kodi beaches in the district by laying cycle tracks. Discussions were held on providing basic amenities at the Kundapura Kodi Seawalk and connectivity between Kodi Seawalk and Gangolli Seawalk across the Panchaganga River.

More projects in the pipeline

Assistant Director of Tourism Clifford Lobo informed the meeting that the department was awaiting Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for the ₹4.2 crore ferry jetty at the St. Mary’s Island, off Malpe. Survey for the project was complete, he added.

Mr. Lobo further said ₹2.5 crore out of ₹10 crore for the development of Trasi-Maravanthe beach stretch while ₹3 crore was released out of ₹15 crore for Paduvari-Someshwara Beach in Byndoor. Detailed Project Reports for these projects were already done. Work on the Parashurama Theme Park at Umikal Kunjabetta in Karkala at a cost of ₹2 crore is under progress.

Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna and other officials were present.