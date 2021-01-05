‘Develop Farangipet into a full-fledged railway station’

Farangipet Railway Station is located 12 km from Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

05 January 2021 00:53 IST

The new facility could facilitate train crossing, receiving and dispatching, says forum

Railway activists and passenger associations have urged South Western Railway to develop Farangipet Railway Station on the outskirts of Mangaluru into a full-fledged station to ensure overall railway infrastructure development in the region.

The railway station is located to the north of National Highway 75 at Farangipet between Mangaluru and BC Road and is about 12 km from the city. Because of its close proximity to the highway, the railway station was easily accessible to people unlike the next nearest railway station at Padil.

Sudarshan Puttur, convener of Kukke Shree Subrahmanya Railway Balakedarara Hitharakshana Vedike, Puttur, has, in a memorandum to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and others, said that Farangipet was functioning as a passenger station when the meter gauge was in operation. After gauge conversion and handing over of the section to South Western Railway from Southern Railway, the former closed down the station citing meagre revenue, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

With terminal constraints at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations to receive and dispatch new trains under Southern Railway, Farangipet was the most suitable station for development. The Railways has over 30 acres of land around Farangipet that could be exploited to its full potential by constructing a station building with three lines and maintenance facilities enabling train crossing, receiving and dispatching, he said.

Mr. Puttur noted that direct trains between Bengaluru and north coastal Karnataka, including Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Express, that take the Padil bypass without entering Mangaluru Junction could be given halt at Farangipet for the benefit of passengers from Mangaluru.

Padil, though, has a station, could not be developed into a full-fledged passenger station because of the hilly terrain and lack of access roads to the highway, he pointed out.

He also noted that South Western Railway had during 2018 cleared encroachment by fish vendors who had illegally been operating out of its land in Farangipet. South Western Railway had also ordered survey of land around Farangipet, Yedamangala and Kaniyur stations for their development in 2019, he said.

Mr. Puttur also noted that development of Farangipet Railway Station would also boost the demand for a railway division for Mangaluru.