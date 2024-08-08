Deve Gowda meets Gadkari, broaches NH 75 issue

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, August 8, in New Delhi, and discussed highway infrastructure projects in Karnataka with specific reference to Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75.

In his post on ‘X,’ Mr. Gowda said he had a fruitful discussion with Mr. Gadkari during the meeting. “Among other things we discussed, his assurance on the Shiradi Ghat Road was heartening,” Mr. Gowda said.

The former PM further said Mr. Gadkari wanted the Karnataka government to spare some forest area for improving connectivity. His Ministry would then consider investing a few thousand crores to develop the Shiradi Ghat Road. That would include using tunnelling technology, he quoted the Road Transport Minister.

Mr. Gowda further said he hopes the State government would take the initiative forward.