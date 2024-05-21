ADVERTISEMENT

Devaragundi waterbody cleaned; artworks drawn to stop tourists from polluting area

Published - May 21, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Art works on rocks at Devaragundi, Mala, near Karkala by artist Santosh Kumar Mala and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga to encourage people not to dump plastic bottles and other waste in the area. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Devaragundi, a waterbody at Mala, near Karkala, now sports artworks on rocks to discourage visitors from spoiling nature by throwing plastic and other waste in the area. The waterbody has also been cleaned.

A team of Forest Department officials led by G.D. Dinesh, Range Forest Officer, Moodbidri, Santosh Kumar Mala, an artist and members of Vishnumurthy Balaga cleaned the waterbody recently. They picked up over 200 beer bottles and more than 10 bags of strewn plastic materials and bottles from it.

Mr. Santhosh Kumar and his team have now drawn the pictures of fish and tortoises on the rocks using natural colours to create awareness among people to save rivers and other waterbodies on the Western Ghats from becoming dumping places for plastic, leftover food and other waste materials.

An increasing number of tourists dumping waste in the Western Ghats area has become a menace of late.

