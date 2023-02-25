ADVERTISEMENT

Devadigas demand tickets in Assembly election

February 25, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vishwa Devadiga Mahamandala demanded on Saturday that political parties should give enough prominence to Devadiga community while fielding candidates in the coming Assembly election in the State.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, its president Dharmapala Devadiga said that after former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily from the community emerged as the prominent leader in the State and at the national level, political parties have not groomed others from the community as leaders. But now there is a good pool of potential leaders from the community as many youth from the community have taken various posts of the parties.

He said that the leaders of the community have met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and some other State ministers in this connection to apprise them of their demand. They have assured of looking into the demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that members of the community by submitting a memorandum have also urged the Chief Minister to form ‘Devadiga Development Corporation’ by allocating funds for the development of the community people. In some temple committees, representation from the Devadiga community was overlooked. This was not fair and the injustice has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he said adding that there are about seven lakh people from the community in the State with a majority of them are being in the coastal belt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US