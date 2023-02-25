Devadigas demand tickets in Assembly election

February 25, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vishwa Devadiga Mahamandala demanded on Saturday that political parties should give enough prominence to Devadiga community while fielding candidates in the coming Assembly election in the State.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, its president Dharmapala Devadiga said that after former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily from the community emerged as the prominent leader in the State and at the national level, political parties have not groomed others from the community as leaders. But now there is a good pool of potential leaders from the community as many youth from the community have taken various posts of the parties.

He said that the leaders of the community have met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and some other State ministers in this connection to apprise them of their demand. They have assured of looking into the demand.

He said that members of the community by submitting a memorandum have also urged the Chief Minister to form ‘Devadiga Development Corporation’ by allocating funds for the development of the community people. In some temple committees, representation from the Devadiga community was overlooked. This was not fair and the injustice has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he said adding that there are about seven lakh people from the community in the State with a majority of them are being in the coastal belt.