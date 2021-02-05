Deteriorating air quality triggers breathing-related illnesses

CPCB data for Thursday put Air Quality Index in Mangaluru at 89

Mangaluru, once known for its clean air, has now been covered with dust thanks to several pending and ongoing infrastructure works across the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the one hundred mark.

AQI between 100-200 falls under moderate category as classified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) wherein people with lung diseases, asthma and heart diseases as well as children will feel difficulty in breathing.

While AQI up to 50 is categorised “Good”, that between 50-100 is classified “Satisfactory”, meaning sensitive people will face minor breathing discomfort.

As per data provided by private websites, accuweather.com and air-quality.com, AQI in Mangaluru is 107 and 139, respectively, while CPCB data for the day put Mangaluru AQI at 89, just two points less than Bengaluru (91), for Thursday.

Particulate matters and fine particulate matters have predominantly contributed to deteriorating AQI in Mangaluru.

Infrastructure works

Abdul Rauf, a street vendor in the State Bank area, said that as the rainy seasons have ended, the area is covered with dust almost every day now due to incomplete and ongoing road and drainage works in the central parts of the city.

As all Smart City-related works have come to a standstill, people are forced to inhale the dusty air, he regretted. Compulsory wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has come as a breather for many, he quipped.

Physicians in the city too agree that air quality is deteriorating as the days pass. Aditya Bharadwaj, a consulting physician with Indiana Hospitals, said that the number of patients approaching him with illness related to breathing problems, including cold, cough and allergy, has increased significantly these days. “It is almost the end of winter and the numbers should actually have come down,” he said.

Srivatsa Bharadwaja, an Ayurveda Physician at Dattam Ayurdhama in the city, said that illness related to breathing problems will be there every year during winter. However, it is on a higher scale this year. Enhanced dust particles in the air is the main reason for allergic and other reactions, particularly with people having low immunity, he said.