Detective dog passes away in Mangaluru

January 03, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Jwala, the seven-year-old detective dog of Dakshina Kannada District Dog Squad, passed away here on Tuesday.

According to police, Jwala, a doberman fincher breed, was unwell for the last few days following kidney infection.

Born in Febuary 2015, Jwala joined the dog squad seven years ago following a six months long training provided in Bengaluru. It was being handled by Armed Police Constable Kumara Kathlera. Jwala, the lone detective dog of the district dog squad, was involved in detection of many criminal cases in Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru.

With Jwala’s death, the dog squad now only has a sniffer dog which is used for detecting explosives. A detective and a sniffer dog each were undergoing training in Bengaluru, the police said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane participated in the ceremony to given guard of honour to Jwala. It was cremated at the District Armed Reserve grounds.