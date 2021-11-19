‘Detailed survey of Shola forests needed’

This will help augment its conservation efforts further

A meet on conservation of Sholas here has stressed on the need to take up a detailed survey to record the extent of Sholas in Karnataka to augment further its conservation efforts.

The Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala, Udupi district, organised the ‘Shola Utsav’ on Wednesday to deliberate upon the status, threats, conservation and importance of shola forests and grasslands.

Shola forests — tropical montane forests — have been touted by recent studies as being among the most threatened ecosystems globally.

Deputy Conservators from eight Shola spread divisions said that in addition to the Shola managed by the Forest Department, some land under Shola is under the Revenue Department.

There is no clarity on how such land under the Revenue Department is being protected. A comprehensive survey can help in planning joint strategies to conserve Shola as a whole.

Stressing on the importance of Shola, Ruthren Periyasamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, said that the State Budget for 2020-21 had proposed about the survey of Shola to protect and conserve the biodiversity of these forests. A grant of ₹5 crore had been allocated for it.

Stating that protecting Shola from fire is a challenge, Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Karnataka Forest Force, said that the Forest Department has information on Shola in “bits and pieces”.

Now a project has been submitted to the department on the survey. No survey by a single agency has been taken up so far.

Speaking on the fern, a forest weed now widely seen in Shola, Smitha Hegde, Professor, Centre for Science Education and Research, Nitte (Deemed to be University) said that it has been identified as the fourth largest weed globally. It caught fire easily resulting in forest fire. It cannot be wiped out easily as it lived as long as 150 years. Possibility of making briquettes out of it can be explored.

Meanwhile, a scientist said that fern in the grasslands also helped in the percolation of rain water and preventing soil erosion and grasslands in Shola also served as sponge by holding rainwater.

In addition to Forest Department officials, scientists, researchers and students took part in the deliberations. The Deputy Conservators of Forest from Kundapur, Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and Prakash S. Netalkar, Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Circle, participated.