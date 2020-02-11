‘Detailed project reports to build road infrastructure submitted’

State Planning Board Deputy Chairman B.J. Puttaswamy on Monday said that a detailed project report for a two-lane concrete fisheries road between Talapady on Karnataka-Kerala border to Karwar was submitted to the State government through the Coastal Development Authority (CDA).

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Puttaswamy said that the proposed road, running parallel to National Highway 66 and estimated to cost ₹ 780 crore, would benefit thousands of fishermen families residing on the coast. Existing stretches of bitumen roads are neither in good condition nor they offer seamless connectivity, he said.

Mr. Puttaswamy said that the CDA has also proposed to widen the Bajpe-Athradi-Udupi road into a four-lane highway at a cost of ₹ 580 crore for which a detailed project report has been sent to the government.

The project would offer easy connectivity between Udupi and Mangaluru International Airport, he said. Also, a detailed project report was prepared to provide drinking water to 25 villages in Dakshina Kannada and 26 in Udupi district under the multi-village drinking water schemes.

The Deputy Chairman said that he would strive to get sufficient funds in the forthcoming budget to fully develop Belikeri and Tadadi ports in Uttara Kannada and enable rail connectivity to these ports.

Of the 200 works taken up during 2019-20, including continued works of the previous financial year, 92 works are completed. The authority had ₹ 404 lakh carried forward balance at the beginning of the year and got ₹ 663 lakh funding so far. So far, it has spent ₹ 709 lakh, Mr. Puttaswamy said. The authority comes under the Department of Planning, Programme Implementation and Statistics.

CDA Chairman Mattar Ratnakar Hegde was present.