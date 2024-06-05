ADVERTISEMENT

Despite cardiac arrest, school bus driver ensures children’s safety

Published - June 05, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a school bus drove the bus to the edge of the road at Perampalli near Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The driver of a school bus who reportedly had a mild cardiac arrest, saved the lives of children by driving the bus to the edge of the road and mildly crashing against a tree at Perampalli near Udupi on Wednesday.

Alwyn D’Souza, 52, was driving the bus from the private school in Brahmavar towards Manchi via Manipal in the evening when he felt severe pain in the chest. Immediately he steered the bus to the left side of the road near Perampalli Cross.

The bus was reportedly ferrying about 65 students. They were ferried by another bus by the school management.

Mr. D’Souza was admitted to a private hospital while the Manipal police visited the spot.

