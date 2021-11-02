Desk-bench for schools in Belagavi, Haveri, Uttara Kannada districts

Minister flags off consignment being provided under SKDRDP of Dharmasthala

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday flagged off in Dharmasthala a goods vehicle transporting desks and benches to government schools in Belagavi, Haveri and Uttara Kannada districts being provided by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

The project will be providing 2,370 pairs of desks and benches to 311 government schools in the three districts at a rate of eight to 10 pairs for each school.

Mr. Nagesh appreciated the gesture of the project in joining hands with the government. He said that the Sri Kshetra has been extending a helping hand to the government wherever there is a need.

Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade said that the Sri Kshetra has been implementing several initiatives under its Jnaana Deepa Shikshana programme. The initiatives include providing honorary teachers to schools where there is shortage, including 600 teachers this academic year; construction of classrooms, drinking water provision, construction of toilets, repair of school buildings, compound construction, etc. So far, SKDRDP has provided ₹20.7 crore grant towards these initiatives.

Mr. Heggade said that the project decided to provide desks and benches to schools that faced shortage of furniture to prevent students from sitting on the floor. Fibre desks and benches are being provided at present and they are durable. The Sri Kshetra itself will transport them to the respective schools.

He said that the Sri Kshetra has so far provided 63,553 pairs of desks and benches to 9,776 government schools in 30 districts of the State catering to over 2.54 lakh students. Mr. Heggade wished good for the students and hoped that the academic year goes on smoothly.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath, Chief Executive Officer S.S. Anil Kumar, Regional Director Anand Suvarna and others were present.