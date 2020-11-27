Deputy Tahsildar arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday arrested Deputy Tahsildar, Vitla, Ravishankar on the charge of accepting ₹ 1,000 bribe.

According to a press note, Ravishankar had demanded ₹ 1,500 for making correction in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops of a land. The Tahsildar had passed the order approving of the correction in 2019.

The sleuths caught Ravishankar while he was in the act of accepting ₹ 1,000.

The ACB team that made the arrest comprised Police Inspectors Shyam Sunder and Gururaj and personnel Hariprasad, Radhakrishna, Umesh, Prashant M., Vaishali, Rajesh P., Rakesh V., Satish and Bharath.