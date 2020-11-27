Deputy Tahsildar arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday arrested Deputy Tahsildar, Vitla, Ravishankar on the charge of accepting ₹ 1,000 bribe.
According to a press note, Ravishankar had demanded ₹ 1,500 for making correction in the Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops of a land. The Tahsildar had passed the order approving of the correction in 2019.
The sleuths caught Ravishankar while he was in the act of accepting ₹ 1,000.
The ACB team that made the arrest comprised Police Inspectors Shyam Sunder and Gururaj and personnel Hariprasad, Radhakrishna, Umesh, Prashant M., Vaishali, Rajesh P., Rakesh V., Satish and Bharath.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath