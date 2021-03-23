Deputy Commissioner on the ground to enforce mask rule

‘Follow protocols, else district administration will take action’

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is a doctor by profession, was seen on the roads in Mangaluru on Monday to enforce wearing of masks, which, according to him, is an effective way to prevent the surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Rajendra led the team of officials, which included Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and in charge Commissioner of Mangaluru city Corporation Dinesh Kumar, in enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour in public places.

At the City Centre Mall, Dr. Rajendra directed the mall administrators to ensure that those entering the mall wear masks.

If safety protocols are not followed, the district administration will take action to close down the mall, he said.

Finding two persons outside the mall not wearing masks properly, Dr. Rajendra advised the them to wear it in a manner that that it covers their noses. Dr. Rajendra and other officials stopped a few private city buses and found drivers, conductors and several passengers not wearing the masks.

Suspension of permit

While imposing penalty on the offenders, officials warned of suspension of permit if conductors and drivers do not ensure that all passengers wear masks. A person at a hotel who was not wearing a mask was taken into custody by the city police, after he had a heated exchange with Dr. Rajendra.

Finding few customers not wearing mask at the Jos Alukkas outlet, Dr. Rajendra warned of closing down the outlet for a few days if the outlet administrators do not follow the protocol.

The team visited the petrol bunk in Navabharat Circle and fined the personnel who were not wearing masks. Students walking on the M.G. Road and autorickshaw drivers in the vicinity were advised to wear masks. The team also inspected few shops near the KSRTC bus stand.