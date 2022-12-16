Deputy Commissioner launches ‘Swatchcha Sundara Mangaluru’ campaign

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar and Mayor Jayanand Anchan cleaning a bus shelter as part of Swaccha Sundara Mangaluru in Mangaluru on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar and Mayor Jayanand Anchan cleaning a bus shelter as part of Swaccha Sundara Mangaluru in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar on Friday inaugurated the “Swatchcha Sundara Mangaluru” to ensure the youth get involved in maintaining cleanliness of their surroundings, particularly bus-shelters.

Initiating the campaign at the Car Street bus-shelter here, Mr. Kumar lauded the efforts of the Dakshina Kannada District Working Journalists Association and the Red Cross Society of India-Dakshina Kannada. He said the growing city was also attracting good number of tourists and initiatives like ‘Swatchcha Sundara Mangaluru’ would encourage the youth to get involved in the cleanliness of the city.

Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje said the campaign and the competition were aimed at creating awareness among people about the benefits of cleanliness. Maintaining cleanliness of bus shelters near educational institutions by Youth Red Cross volunteers of the institutions concerned was a part of this initiative to make students partners of the campaign.

The best performing unit/s would be given awards during the Swamy Viveknanda Jayanti celebrations, Mr. Indaje said.

Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima, and Red Cross Dakshina Kannada chariman Shantharama Shetty were present.

