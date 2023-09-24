HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy Commissioner asks students to serve society

September 24, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan at a function organised by Bharath Scouts and Guides at the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan at a function organised by Bharath Scouts and Guides at the Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Sunday, asked students to identify what they are good at and use it to serve society.

Speaking at a function of Bharath Scouts and Guides organised at his home office, Mr. Muhilan said it was important for students to introspect and know how they can contribute to society. “Fame and others will automatically follow if you sincerely serve society,” he said while addressing the Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers at his house.

Answering a question by a Ranger, Mr. Muhilan said his mother always told him to aim at not just earning money but being a helping hand to 10 other persons. “After working for two years in a software firm, I found that it was not my cup of tea and I opted for civil services,” he said. Having got the Indian Revenue Service in the first attempt in the civil services examination, he had a second attempt to enter into the Indian Administrative Service. “I want one among you to become a Deputy Commissioner (of Dakshina Kananda) and host this function at this heritage building,” he said.

Mr. Muhilan said taking part in activities related to Scouts and Guides helps not only to shape character but also build all-round ability. He called up the students to aspire for Governor’s and President’s medals. “This annual programme held at my residence should henceforth become an event to felicitate Governor and President medal winners,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.