Deputy Commissioner asks students to serve society

September 24, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Sunday, asked students to identify what they are good at and use it to serve society.

Speaking at a function of Bharath Scouts and Guides organised at his home office, Mr. Muhilan said it was important for students to introspect and know how they can contribute to society. “Fame and others will automatically follow if you sincerely serve society,” he said while addressing the Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers at his house.

Answering a question by a Ranger, Mr. Muhilan said his mother always told him to aim at not just earning money but being a helping hand to 10 other persons. “After working for two years in a software firm, I found that it was not my cup of tea and I opted for civil services,” he said. Having got the Indian Revenue Service in the first attempt in the civil services examination, he had a second attempt to enter into the Indian Administrative Service. “I want one among you to become a Deputy Commissioner (of Dakshina Kananda) and host this function at this heritage building,” he said.

Mr. Muhilan said taking part in activities related to Scouts and Guides helps not only to shape character but also build all-round ability. He called up the students to aspire for Governor’s and President’s medals. “This annual programme held at my residence should henceforth become an event to felicitate Governor and President medal winners,” he said.