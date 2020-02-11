Deputy CM promises to resolve issue of pending stipend of house surgeons

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education and Medical Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has assured house surgeons at Government Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals of resolving the issue of non-payment of their stipend at the earliest.

“It’s an issue of priority for me. We will ask the institution to pay the amount. We need to go tough on this. The issue will be resolved shortly,” he told reporters here recently.

As many as 54 house surgeons, who have studied MBBS in the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) under government quota, are serving at the two government hospitals. They have to get ₹ 20,000 per month as stipend during their one year of internship. The house surgeons have not received stipend in the last 11 months.

This is the third year in succession that the house surgeons are fighting for their stipend. The Directorate of Medical Education paid stipend till 2018 and asked the Department of Health and Family Welfare, under which the two government hospitals come, to pay stipend from 2019-20.

Mr. Narayan said that there was audit objection for payment of stipend to KMC house surgeons serving in the government hospital. The same was the case of the house surgeons of JJM Medical College, Davangere, serving in the government hospital.

On the delay in resolving the issue, Mr. Narayan said: “The government was paying stipend all the while. It comes to around ₹ 2 crore. Institutions resist from paying stipend,” he said and added that the government was committed to resolving the long-pending issue.

A delegation of house surgeons earlier met Mr. Narayan at the Town Hall here and reiterated its demand.