Depression off Konkan-Goa coasts to induce heavy rain along Karnataka coast till October 2

September 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Coastal parts of Uttara Kannada district are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, up to 204 mm, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, up to 115 mm, till Sunday morning following a depression that got formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea off South Konkan-Goa coasts on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department in a bulletin here said areas across coastal Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till October 2 morning along with thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speeding up to 40 kmph.

The depression was located 110 km west-northwest of Panaji, 130 km south-southwest of Ratnagiri and 250 km northwest of Honnavar. It was likely to move east-northeastwards and cross Konkan-Goa coasts between Panaji and Ratnagiri by Saturday night, IMD said.

With very rough sea condition prevailing along Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts for the next two days, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rain

Coastal Karnataka received incessant and heavy rains throughout the day on Saturday resembling the south-west monsoon conditions. Mangaluru city too received heavy rains at brief intervals with temperatures dipping to 25 degrees Celsius.

