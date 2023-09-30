HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Depression off Konkan-Goa coasts to induce heavy rain along Karnataka coast till October 2

September 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru city received heavy and incessant rains throughout the day on Saturday.

Mangaluru city received heavy and incessant rains throughout the day on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Coastal parts of Uttara Kannada district are likely to receive very heavy rainfall, up to 204 mm, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, up to 115 mm, till Sunday morning following a depression that got formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea off South Konkan-Goa coasts on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department in a bulletin here said areas across coastal Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall till October 2 morning along with thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speeding up to 40 kmph.

The depression was located 110 km west-northwest of Panaji, 130 km south-southwest of Ratnagiri and 250 km northwest of Honnavar. It was likely to move east-northeastwards and cross Konkan-Goa coasts between Panaji and Ratnagiri by Saturday night, IMD said.

With very rough sea condition prevailing along Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts for the next two days, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rain

Coastal Karnataka received incessant and heavy rains throughout the day on Saturday resembling the south-west monsoon conditions. Mangaluru city too received heavy rains at brief intervals with temperatures dipping to 25 degrees Celsius.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.