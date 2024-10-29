Depression, family environment can be causes for adolescents’ poor academic performance

Mental health experts on Tuesday opined that depression and the environment in one’s family can cause poor academic performance among adolescents.

Speaking at an orientation for High School ‘Anti Drug Cell’ nodal teachers, as part of Dakshina Kannada District Administration’s ‘Manostairya’ Mental Health Protection Campaign, Prajakta V. Rao, psychiatrist, District Mental Health Programme, said schools generally send academically poor adolescent students for ‘intelligence quotient’ tests. Those with poor marks in such tests are given scribes to write in the Class 10 SSLC examination. Parents need to be counselled about the state of the child.

Dr. Rao said depression, family environment can also lead to poor academic performance among adolescents. With attention and counselling, such students will improve and do well in studies.

Emphasising the role of teachers in early detection and treatment of mental disorders of students, Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Medical College, asked teachers to closely monitor any changing behaviour of academically poor students. Early detection and treatment can bring about a great change in the life of students.

Dr. Aroor said mental disorders among students can also be owing to parents not spending much time with them. Peer pressure and social media exposure are other causes.

Quoting a mental health study, S. Mithun, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences, said 40% of teenagers exhibit Internet addiction. Parents should help children stick to timetables for studies and screen time. “Discipline is necessary to address addiction. If it is not addressed, do seek professional help,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO K. Anandh, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah and District Nodal Officer for Mental Health Programme C.M. Sudarshan, also spoke on the day.