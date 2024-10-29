GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Depression, family environment can be causes for adolescents’ poor academic performance

Published - October 29, 2024 11:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Hospital, at the orientation programme for 150 High School ‘Anti Drug cell’ nodal teachers, in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Deputy Director of  Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar (left) and  District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah (right) are also seen.

Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Hospital, at the orientation programme for 150 High School ‘Anti Drug cell’ nodal teachers, in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Deputy Director of  Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar (left) and  District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah (right) are also seen. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Mental health experts on Tuesday opined that depression and the environment in one’s family can cause poor academic performance among adolescents.

Speaking at an orientation for High School ‘Anti Drug Cell’ nodal teachers, as part of Dakshina Kannada District Administration’s ‘Manostairya’ Mental Health Protection Campaign, Prajakta V. Rao, psychiatrist, District Mental Health Programme, said schools generally send academically poor adolescent students for ‘intelligence quotient’ tests. Those with poor marks in such tests are given scribes to write in the Class 10 SSLC examination. Parents need to be counselled about the state of the child.

Dr. Rao said depression, family environment can also lead to poor academic performance among adolescents. With attention and counselling, such students will improve and do well in studies.

Emphasising the role of teachers in early detection and treatment of mental disorders of students, Supriya Hegde Aroor, Head of Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Medical College, asked teachers to closely monitor any changing behaviour of academically poor students. Early detection and treatment can bring about a great change in the life of students.

Dr. Aroor said mental disorders among students can also be owing to parents not spending much time with them. Peer pressure and social media exposure are other causes.

Quoting a mental health study, S. Mithun, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences, said 40% of teenagers exhibit Internet addiction. Parents should help children stick to timetables for studies and screen time. “Discipline is necessary to address addiction. If it is not addressed, do seek professional help,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO K. Anandh, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Venkatesh Patagar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah and District Nodal Officer for Mental Health Programme C.M. Sudarshan, also spoke on the day.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / mental illness / students / school / children / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.