Departure of Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur weekly express advanced

July 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The railways has advanced the departure timing of Train No. 16540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express (on Sundays) from Mangaluru Junction to 7 a.m. instead of the present 9.15 a.m. with effect from July 16.

Consequently, the train will reach Yeshwantpur at 4.30 p.m. instead of 8.20 p.m. As a result, the journey hours will be reduced from 11.05 hours to 9.30 hours.

The other two tri-weekly services, Train No. 16576, Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomateshwara Express and Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express leave Mangaluru Junction at 11.30 a.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 8.45 p.m. Patrons had been demanding advancing departure timing of all these trains so as to reach Bengaluru by evening.

With the advanced departure, Train No. 16540 departs Bantwal at 7.35 a.m., Kabaka Puttur at 8.22 a.m., Subrahmanya Road at 9.10 a.m., Sakleshpur at 11.40 a.m., Hassan at 12.45 p.m., Channarayapatna at 1.11 p.m., Shravanabelagola at 1.23 p.m., B.G. Nagar at 1.48 p.m., Yediyuru at 2.02 p.m., Kunigal at 2.19 p.m., Nelamangala at 3.01 p.m., and Chikka Banavara at 3.45 p.m., said a release from South Western Railway.

