Departure of Mangaluru-Dubai flight delayed by over 13 hours

July 11, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

An India Express flight from Mangaluru to Dubai, which was scheduled to depart on July 10 night, departed on July 11, after a delay of over 13 hours. The airlines attributed the delay to a technical snag in the aircraft.

The flight IX 813 was scheduled to take off at 11.05 p.m. on July 10, but eventually left at 12.10 p.m. on July 11 after the company arranged a another aircraft from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), which is the maintenance base of the airline.

Of the 168 passengers who were to fly on July 10, 161 passengers travelled in the alternative aircraft arranged on July 11. The remaining seven passengers rescheduled their travel, sources in the airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 11, the airline released a statement, which said: ‘We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the delay of the Mangaluru-Dubai flight on July 10. The flight was delayed due to a progressive technical snag. An alternative aircraft ferried from Thiruvananthapuram was arranged to facilitate the journey of passengers.

‘Despite offering alternative options, like a connecting flight on the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai route or hotel accommodation, guests opted to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight. The airline staff ensured that guests were provided refreshments at regular intervals. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this situation’.

The original aircraft, that was scheduled to function as flight IX 813, is undergoing maintenance in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT